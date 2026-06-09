SpiceJet struggling to pay pilots, pursuing fund under the ECLGS scheme

SpiceJet, which at present has an operational fleet of 21 aircraft, had 375 pilots as of March and has had salary payments pending for several months, according to two pilots and a Reuters review of chats from a WhatsApp group ‌with more than 180 members, including pilots who fly Boeing aircraft and at least one senior airline official.

The carrier spokesperson said that the company is actively pursuing funding under the ECLGS scheme, which is expected to further strengthen its financial position. Airlines across the globe have been hit by rising jet fuel prices and frequent airspace closures in West Asia. In India, the impact is severe due to sharp reduction in rupee value against the dollar.

Last month, the Centre launched the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 5.0, earmarking Rs 5,000 crore to provide targeted credit and liquidity support to scheduled passenger airlines. This latest variant of the scheme was designed to help carriers navigate financial stress and short-term liquidity mismatches resulting from airspace closures and global conflicts.

SpiceJet reported Rs 262 crore loss in the December quarter of 2025–26 (Q3FY26), as compared to a Rs 20 crore profit in the corresponding period last year. The airline has reported annual losses since 2019, except in the year ended March 2025, when it posted a small profit after recognising a one-time gain from settlements with lessors.