Domestic equity market delivers return of 200% during Modi's 12-year tenure

Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister for the first time in 2014, the Indian equity market benchmarks have delivered returns of around 200% each, with the BSE Sensex gaining 200% and NSE Nifty50 surging 215% over approximately 12 years. A day before Modi took oath after the NDA coalition defeated the UPA coalition, the Sensex had closed at 24,693 and the Nifty settled at 7,367 on May 23, 2014.

In June 2026, the Sensex has climbed to nearly 74,000 level while Nifty50 is trading around 23,200. Owing to a stronger rally in midcap and smallcap pockets, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies grew from Rs 85 lakh crore to Rs 455 lakh crore over the last 12 years.

However, in percentage terms, the market's performance during the Modi era trails the gains recorded under the UPA government led by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Between 2004 and 2014, the Sensex rallied nearly 400%, soaring from 4,961 to 24,693, a significantly stronger percentage return than that seen during the Modi years.

The comparison comes as Modi on Wednesday became India’s longest continuously serving Prime Minister.

During Modi’s first tenure (May 26, 2014 to June 4, 2019), the Sensex surged from 24,122 to 38,811, delivering a 61% return. While this period marked the government’s initial reforms such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and early discussions on GST, market returns were hampered by relatively tepid corporate earnings amid a consumption slowdown.

However, Modi’s second term as PM (June 5, 2019 to June 5, 2024) delivered much stronger returns. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic-induced crash in the first half of 2020, sentiments improved rapidly and India became a global haven for investors seeking growth. In the second term, the Sensex surged from 38,811.39 to 74,382.24 (up 91.65%) in the backdrop of full implementation of GST in 2017, corporate tax reductions and increased share of retail investors.