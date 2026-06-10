Gold remains in demand despite record-high rates in Indian markets

The retail rates published by major jewellers and gold-rate portals on Wednesday (10 June) show 22K gold around Rs 1.40 lakh per 10 grams. The data indicate that Chennai and Hyderabad were trading around Rs1.40–1.46 lakh per 10 grams for 22K gold and Rs1.52–1.54 lakh for 24K gold. Southern markets such as Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kochi continued to command a slight premium over cities in northern and western India, reflecting regional demand patterns and local market dynamics.

Jewellers reported moderate customer footfall during the day, with consumers remaining cautious in the face of historically high prices. Demand was largely concentrated in lightweight jewellery, gold coins and investment-oriented purchases rather than large-value ornaments. Many buyers continued to adopt a staggered purchasing approach, making smaller purchases while waiting for any meaningful correction in prices.

Market participants noted that investment demand remained resilient despite the elevated price environment. Gold continues to attract interest from investors seeking to diversify portfolios amid mixed signals from global equity markets and concerns over economic growth. The metal has also benefited from its traditional status as a hedge against inflation and financial uncertainty.

The stability in prices comes after a period of sustained gains in the domestic market. Over the past few months, gold has significantly outperformed several other asset classes, driven by a combination of geopolitical tensions, central bank purchases, expectations of easier monetary policy and continued investor interest in safe-haven assets. These factors have helped keep prices near all-time highs even as physical demand in some markets has softened.

Across major cities, price movements during Wednesday's trading session were relatively muted. Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata witnessed largely unchanged rates compared with the previous day, while some southern centres registered marginal increases. Traders described the market as being in a consolidation phase, with participants closely monitoring global economic indicators and developments in international financial markets for fresh direction.

Industry observers believe that gold is likely to remain well supported in the near term. Any signs of weaker economic growth, softer interest-rate expectations or renewed geopolitical uncertainty could provide additional momentum to prices. However, the steep rise witnessed in recent months may also encourage bouts of profit-taking, potentially limiting sharp gains in the immediate future.

COMEX Gold



COMEX Gold was trading in the early session within the $4,250–$4,200 support zone, reflecting a weak to bearish undertone in price action. According to market analysts, on the upside, a sustained move above $4,250 could help revive buying interest and trigger a recovery toward the $4,350–$4,400 resistance zone. On the downside, a decisive break below $4,200 could attract fresh selling pressure and drag prices toward the $4,100–$4,050 support area.

"Overall, the near-term outlook remains weak, with renewed selling pressure continuing to weigh on sentiment. A sustained move back above the $4,250 level is required to improve momentum and stabilise the structure, while a break below $4,200 could accelerate downside pressure and extend the current corrective phase," says R Ponmudi, CEO at Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth management firm.



MCX Gold



MCX Gold on Wednesday opened with a sharp gap down and is currently holding above the Rs 1,50,000 mark, reflecting cautious price action amid persistent volatility. Immediate resistance was placed at Rs 1,52,000, and a sustained move above this zone is required to strengthen momentum and extend the recovery toward Rs 1,54,000-Rs 1,55,000.

Ponmudi added that Wednesday's trading reflected a market that remains fundamentally strong but is currently searching for new triggers. Gold prices across India stayed elevated and broadly stable, underscoring continued investor confidence in the precious metal even as consumers grapple with the impact of persistently high retail rates.

"The near-term bias remains cautious to negative, with geopolitical uncertainties and broader market volatility continuing to influence price direction," he said.