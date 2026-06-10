Meta signs agreement with Reliance for AI-enabled data centre in India

Meta and Reliance Industries have signed an agreement for an AI-enabled data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, marking Meta’s first such facility in India.



Reliance will build the data centre with an initial capacity of 168 MW, which Meta will lease, with options to expand. The facility will support Meta’s products and artificial intelligence capabilities for users in India and other markets.



“We’re proud to be working with Reliance to build our first AI-enabled data center in India. This world-class facility in Jamnagar will help us scale our AI infrastructure globally while deepening our long-term investment in India’s economy,” Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta said.



According to the companies, the data centre will be powered by renewable energy and cooled using desalinated seawater. Meta will bear the full cost of the energy and water used by the facility.



Jamnagar is also the site of a data centre campus being developed by Reliance. The first phase will provide 168 MW of capacity, with the option to scale further. Meta said the project would be supported by its wider network investments, including Project Waterworth, a subsea cable system.



Meta and Reliance have expanded a partnership that began several years ago. In 2020, Meta invested $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms. The companies later collaborated on bringing Meta’s open-source AI models to enterprises and developers in India.



“This partnership with Meta marks a transformative moment for India’s digital infrastructure. Building India’s first built-to-suit AI data centre for a global technology leader of Meta’s scale demonstrates India’s readiness to be at the forefront of the global AI revolution. At Reliance, we are committed to building world-class digital infrastructure that will power the next generation of AI innovation — not just for India, but for the world,” said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.



Separately, Meta announced agreements for nearly 1 GW of renewable energy capacity in India.



Under an agreement with CleanMax, the company will support 837 MW of new solar and wind projects in Rajasthan and Karnataka. Meta said this brings the total capacity announced with CleanMax to more than 900 MW.



Meta has also signed an agreement with Fourth Partner Energy for 88 MW of solar and wind projects across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.



The company said these projects, along with Reliance’s renewable energy support for the Jamnagar facility, would supply power for its expanding infrastructure operations in India.