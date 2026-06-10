Stock markets climb in early trade on buying in blue-chips

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Wednesday, supported by buying in blue-chip stocks such as Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank, and cooling crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 303.73 points to 74,222.49 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 85.40 points to 23,327.50.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, Trent and ICICI Bank were among the biggest winners.

Tata Steel, Eternal Ltd, Adani Ports and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded at around USD 91.90 per barrel.

"The market is likely to largely ignore the escalation of the conflict in West Asia as a one off. The softness in crude price indicates that. Despite the escalation, Brent crude continues to trade below USD 93 level," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

A significant trend in global markets is the fatigue that is creeping in AI trade, he added.