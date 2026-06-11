AI investment activity in India evolves with new funds and programmes

Investment activity in India's deep technology sector continued in 2026, with new funding platforms and startup support programmes being launched even as the number of deals declined.

According to Tracxn data, Indian deep technology startups raised $1.23 billion across 120 funding rounds in 2026 so far. In 2025, the sector recorded 372 funding rounds and total funding of $1.54 billion.

The figures indicate that while fewer companies are getting bigger cheques, capital inflows have remained resilient.

"We're seeing a shift rather than an acceleration across the board. Capital is becoming more concentrated, and investors are spending more time evaluating whether companies have a genuine technology advantage and a path to commercialisation,” a VC from a domestic firm said.

“The number of transactions may be lower than last year, but that is due to larger funding rounds. Investors are increasingly willing to write larger cheques for businesses that can demonstrate technical depth and early customer adoption, instead of spreading capital across a large number of companies,” he added.

In May, Fundamentum Partnership, co-founded by Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani and Ashish Kumar, launched Fundamentum Frontier Advisors (F2A), a platform focused on artificial intelligence and deep technology investments. The platform has a total investment capacity of Rs 3,000 crore, comprising a SEBI-approved fund of Rs 2,000 crore and up to Rs 1,000 crore in co-investments. It plans to back companies working in consumer, enterprise and physical AI.

"Technology-led innovation continues to create new opportunities across sectors," Nilekani said when the platform was announced.