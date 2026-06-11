Lingering West Asia crisis may hit delivery of 5.40 lakh houses in India: ANAROCK

CHENNAI: The ongoing West Asia crisis has cast a shadow over the delivery of 5.4 lakh housing units scheduled for completion in 2026 across several Tier-I cities, as developers grapple with supply-chain disruptions and rising raw material costs.
Real estate consultancy ANAROCK said in a report released on Thursday that end-user-driven housing demand remains resilient and project financing is stronger than in previous cycles. However, prolonged disruptions to global trade routes, commodity markets and supply chains could pose one of the toughest tests for timely project delivery in decades.
"Latest ANAROCK Research data reveals that a record 5,40,400 housing units are scheduled for completion across the top seven cities in 2026 — the highest in the last decade," said Dr. Prashant Thakur, Executive Director and Head of Research & Advisory at ANAROCK Group.
"Of the total scheduled deliveries, the western markets of MMR and Pune collectively account for 57% of the homes due for completion this year," he added.
According to the report, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) leads with nearly 2.07 lakh units slated for completion in 2026, followed by Pune with more than 1 lakh units. Bengaluru is expected to see 69,000 units completed, Hyderabad 63,700, Chennai 35,600, NCR 39,000 and Kolkata 22,500.
Referring to the pandemic's impact on housing completions, Thakur said, "During the pandemic year of 2020, ANAROCK Research shows that approximately 4.66 lakh homes were scheduled for completion across the top seven cities. However, only about 2.14 lakh units, or 46% of the planned pipeline, were ultimately delivered as construction came to a halt due to lockdowns, labour migration and supply-chain disruptions."
"Cities with the largest completion pipelines — specifically MMR, Pune and Bengaluru — are particularly sensitive to sustained input-cost inflation, as developers must maintain delivery schedules while simultaneously managing margin pressures," he added.
"The challenges are only partially mitigated by stronger balance sheets and technology-enabled project monitoring. Tighter regulatory oversight under RERA requires time-bound delivery. Also, six years ago, it all hinged on a vaccine whose deployment was more predictable than the current situation."
ANAROCK Research estimates that nearly 30.5 lakh housing units were delivered across India's top seven cities between 2017 and 2025. With approximately 5.4 lakh units scheduled for completion this year, 2026 could become the strongest year for housing deliveries in the past decade -- provided projects are completed on schedule.