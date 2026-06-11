Lingering West Asia crisis may hit delivery of 5.40 lakh houses in India: ANAROCK

CHENNAI: The ongoing West Asia crisis has cast a shadow over the delivery of 5.4 lakh housing units scheduled for completion in 2026 across several Tier-I cities, as developers grapple with supply-chain disruptions and rising raw material costs.

Real estate consultancy ANAROCK said in a report released on Thursday that end-user-driven housing demand remains resilient and project financing is stronger than in previous cycles. However, prolonged disruptions to global trade routes, commodity markets and supply chains could pose one of the toughest tests for timely project delivery in decades.

"Latest ANAROCK Research data reveals that a record 5,40,400 housing units are scheduled for completion across the top seven cities in 2026 — the highest in the last decade," said Dr. Prashant Thakur, Executive Director and Head of Research & Advisory at ANAROCK Group.

"Of the total scheduled deliveries, the western markets of MMR and Pune collectively account for 57% of the homes due for completion this year," he added.