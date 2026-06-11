SpaceX IPO attracts $70 billion from retail investors: Report

SpaceX’s initial public offering (IPO) has attracted more than $70 billion in orders from retail investors, news agency Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. As per the report, retail investors are expected to be allocated at least 20% of the available shares.

At a $75 billion IPO size, which would be the largest on record, that allocation would leave the bulk of demand from individual investors unfulfilled, according to Bloomberg calculations. The Elon Musk-owned rocket, satellite, and artificial intelligence company has received orders from about 1,000 institutional investors, some people said.

The terms of the offering such as the $135 per share price and the 555.6 million shares are unlikely to change, some of the people said. SpaceX would raise about $75 billion in a deal valuing the company at around $1.8 trillion, based on the outstanding shares in its filings.

The IPO is touted as the biggest ever, topping Saudi Aramco’s $29.4 billion debut in 2019. It will set the stage for potential mega-listings from companies whose AI models compete with SpaceX’s. OpenAI filed confidentially for an IPO on Monday, following Anthropic PBC which filed last week.

Together with SpaceX, the three companies could add $3.6 trillion of market value to US exchanges, according to Bloomberg calculations.

SpaceX's listing is also set to bring windfall gains to a large number of its employees. According to the NY Times, more than 4,400 current and former employees are likely to become millionaires after the IPO. Around 400 employees could hold stock worth more than $100 million.

According to reports, the IPO listing is also likely to make Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire. According to Forbes’ real-time billionaire tracker, Musk’s net worth stood at approximately $788.8 billion as of June 2026. His wealth is spread across Tesla, where his stock and options are worth roughly $455 billion combined, and SpaceX, which has been privately held until now.

Musk owns roughly 41% of SpaceX. At the IPO valuation, his SpaceX stake alone is worth approximately $866.5 billion on paper

Founded in 2002 by Musk, SpaceX is a private aerospace and space transportation company. The company designs, manufactures and launches reusable rockets such as Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy, as well as the Starship spacecraft currently under development. It also operates Starlink, a global satellite internet network serving millions of users.