TCS, Anthropic partner to expand enterprise AI adoption

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Anthropic have announced a global strategic partnership aimed at helping enterprises scale the adoption of artificial intelligence.

Under the agreement, TCS will establish a dedicated business unit to deliver industry solutions and AI expertise based on Anthropic's Claude models, with early access to the technology.

The companies said the partnership is intended to help organisations, particularly in regulated sectors, move AI projects beyond pilot stages by combining TCS’ governance and implementation capabilities with Claude models.

As a Global Premier Partner in the Claude Partner Network, TCS will offer AI solutions and services across sectors including financial services, public services, life sciences, healthcare, aviation, telecom and medtech.

TCS will provide enterprise-wide access to Claude to 50,000 employees across engineering, finance, legal, marketing and sales functions. The company said the deployment will help it gain operational experience that can be applied to customer projects.

The partnership will also cover TCS products and platforms. In the UK, Diligenta, TCS’ life and pensions business, will use Claude to support customer experience through process transformation. TCS iON will provide learning and certification programmes on Claude models across India.

K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS, said, “By combining Claude with our industry expertise, engineering rigor, and large-scale transformation capabilities, we will help customers move faster to production, especially in industries where trust, resilience, and regulatory discipline are critical.”

Anthropic Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei said, “We built Claude to be safe, trusted, and helpful, particularly in contexts where accuracy matters most.”