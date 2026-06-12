Markets record its sharpest rally in two months as Trump indicates US-Iran peace deal in final stage

Friday’s rally drove the market capitalisation of all listed stocks on BSE to Rs 462.05 lakh crore from Rs 452.33 lakh crore earlier, making investors richer by Rs 9.71 lakh crore.

India's volatility index (VIX) declined 5.7%, indicating easing volatility and improving investor confidence. Meanwhile, the Rupee traded strongly with gains of around 0.77% or 75 paise near 95.10, recovering sharply as improving sentiment around potential geopolitical resolutions supported risk assets.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities said that optimism surrounding progress on a possible nuclear deal, ongoing diplomatic discussions, and expectations of stronger international cooperation through G7-related engagements helped boost confidence in the currency market

Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said that reports indicating that negotiations between the two nations (US and Iran) are nearing completion have reduced fears of prolonged disruptions to global crude oil supplies, pushing oil prices below the $90 per barrel mark. The sharp market recovery suggests that investors are beginning to price in a more favourable geopolitical outcome.

“While a formal agreement remains pending, the moderation in crude oil prices and appreciation in the rupee to 94.9 (intraday) against the US dollar have improved the near-term outlook for domestic equities. Going forward, the key monitorable will be India's Consumer Price Index inflation data today and Wholesale Price Index inflation data next week,” said Khemka.

He added that global cues will also remain important, with the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting and US industrial production data likely to provide direction to financial markets. Additionally, developments in the US-Iran negotiations, crude oil price movements and Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) flows will remain key factors influencing market sentiment.

Foreign investors pulled out nearly Rs 43,000 crore from Indian equities in the first week of June, amid a global rotation toward technology and AI-linked opportunities overseas and continued weakness in the rupee. The total FII outflow in 2026 reached Rs 283,662 crores, an unprecedented figure, at the end of last week (June 5, 2026).

Sectoral, buying was broad-based on Friday with all major indices ending in positive territory. The rally was led by Nifty Realty, Financial Services, PSU Banks, Private Banks, and Consumer Durables, which advanced between 2% and 4%.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments said that the year has been challenging for India, with the economy first steering the impact of US tariffs and subsequently contending with the energy-driven shock. While conditions on both fronts have improved, the economy still faces a demanding phase marked by inflationary pressures, weak monsoon, and a moderation in both global and domestic growth momentum, added Nair.

According to Nair, a key near-term variable is the new policy direction of the US Fed under the new chair, with a revised framework. The upcoming Fed meeting is drawing heightened attention as markets assess the balance between growth and persistent inflation pressures. While the economic stance has emerged under elevated bond yields, resilient labour markets, and sticky inflation may limit the scope for aggressive easing, making the situation challenging, he said.