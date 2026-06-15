Adani, Jabil partner to build AI data centre equipment manufacturing ecosystem in India

NEW DELHI: Adani Group and Jabil Inc on Monday announced their intent to form a strategic alliance to establish a vertically integrated AI and data centre infrastructure manufacturing platform in India.

The proposed partnership will combine Jabil's six decades of engineering and manufacturing expertise with Adani Group's infrastructure network, green energy portfolio, logistics capabilities and growing data centre business. The companies aim to cater to the rising demand for AI-ready data centre hardware in India and global markets.

Under the alliance, the platform plans to set up multi-gigawatt high-density AI rack manufacturing capacity in India. It will manufacture and integrate next-generation liquid-cooled AI racks, servers, storage and networking systems for hyperscalers, co-location facilities and enterprise data centres.

The partnership will also cover the manufacturing of critical data centre equipment such as Power Distribution Units (PDUs), Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs), transformers, switchgears, busbars and advanced thermal management systems. Together, the companies aim to offer an end-to-end hardware ecosystem, from design and manufacturing to deployment.

According to the companies, the initiative targets a global market opportunity worth more than USD 3 trillion over the next seven years, driven by increasing investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure. The two firms are currently working on operational frameworks and formal agreements to accelerate implementation of the project.

The announcement comes at a time when India's data centre market is witnessing rapid growth. Industry estimates suggest that the country's data centre capacity could reach 5-8 GW by 2030, driven by rising AI adoption, cloud computing demand and data localisation requirements.

Global hyperscalers are expected to invest more than $50 billion in India's data centre, cloud and AI ecosystem over the coming years. In addition, data sovereignty requirements and provisions under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act are increasing demand for locally manufactured technology infrastructure.