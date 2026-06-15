AI startup Sarvam raises $234 million in first tranche of Series B round

BENGALURU: Artificial intelligence startup Sarvam has secured $234 million in the first tranche of its planned $300 million Series B funding round at a post-money valuation of $1.5 billion.

HCLTech is leading the round with a $150 million investment, while Bessemer Venture Partners has joined the funding round alongside existing investors Khosla Ventures and Peak XV Partners.

The company said the funds will be used to continue research on its next frontier model for agentic AI, coding and cybersecurity applications, and to expand access to computing infrastructure.

"We are clear that research-led innovation to create AI that works at India's scale is a very large opportunity. That means models that understand our voices, read our documents, and serve intelligence at a cost every enterprise and government can afford," said Pratyush Kumar, co-founder of Sarvam.

Sarvam develops artificial intelligence infrastructure and models for enterprises, developers and government agencies. It said its latest research includes the Sarvam 105B and Sarvam 30B models, both trained from scratch in India.

The company said its Sarvam Vision model is being used to digitise more than 35 million pages, while its speech models transcribe more than 500,000 hours of audio every month.