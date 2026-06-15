Crude price may take up to a year to return to pre-war levels despite Strait of Hormuz reopening

Crude oil prices could take six months to a year to return to pre-war levels even if the Strait of Hormuz reopens after a peace deal between the US and Iran, as restoring oil production and repairing damaged energy infrastructure in the region will take time. Prashant Vasisht, Senior Vice President and Co-Group Head, Corporate Ratings at ICRA Ltd, said the more than 90-day conflict in West Asia has resulted in substantial production losses and damage to oil facilities, limiting the scope for an immediate correction in prices.

"In case of a successful US-Iran deal and subsequent normalisation of the vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, crude oil and natural prices would ease. However, beyond the immediate price action, crude prices could take six months to one year to normalize to pre-war levels given that almost 10-11 million barrels per day of production has been shut in West Asia besides which some facilities have suffered damages. Additionally removal of sanctions on Iranian crude would be positive for India given the geographical proximity as well as higher credit period offered historically, if the same terms continue,” said Vasisht.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which around 20% of global oil supplies pass, remained largely disrupted for more than 90 days, significantly affecting the movement of crude oil and natural gas cargoes. The disruption pushed international crude prices as high as $125 per barrel from pre-war levels of around $70-$75 per barrel.

Following the peace deal announcement, Brent crude fell 4.92% to $83.03 per barrel, while US WTI declined 5.49% to $80.22 per barrel as of 6.08 pm IST.

India, which imports nearly 88% of its crude oil requirements, is heavily dependent on the Strait of Hormuz, with the route accounting for about 40% of its crude oil imports, 50% of LNG imports and 90% of LPG imports.

The average price at which Indian refiners imported crude oil rose to $106.23 per barrel in May. India's oil import bill surged 52.3% to $16.3 billion in April from $10.7 billion in the year-ago period, as crude traded above $100 per barrel for most of the month amid the Iran conflict, according to the latest data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

According to an Emkay report, the normalisation of supplies through the Strait of Hormuz could take weeks, if not months, as tanker availability, insurance costs, mine clearance operations and other logistical constraints are expected to slow the resumption of trade flows. The report also noted that restarting production at shut oil fields would require additional time.