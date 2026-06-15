Crude prices plunge, stocks surge on US-Iran peace deal

HONG KONG: Oil prices tumbled and stocks soared Monday after the United States and Iran said they had reached a deal to end their war that will reopen the Strait of Hormuz, sending a wave of relief through global markets.

The two sides confirmed an announcement from mediator Pakistan, with a signing ceremony set to take place in Switzerland on June 19, bringing an end to three months of conflict that has sent energy prices soaring and revived fears of another inflation spike.

The Strait -- a vital maritime chokepoint through which roughly 20 percent of the world's crude oil supply transits -- was effectively closed by Tehran soon after US-Israel strikes on Iran kicked off the conflict on February 28.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete," US President Donald Trump wrote on social media Sunday as he marked his 80th birthday.

"I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade.

"Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi then said on television that the deal put an "immediate end" to the war and that talks on a "final agreement" will be held within two months.

The content of the agreement, which follows weeks of fraught negotiations and periodic threats from Trump of fresh hostilities unless Iran reached a deal, remained unclear.

Crude prices tanked as much as five percent Monday, with West Texas Intermediate approaching $80 a barrel for the first time since the start of March. Brent was down more than four percent at around $83.60.

Both main contracts have come down since their initial surge past $110 soon after the conflict started.