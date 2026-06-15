Equity, forex markets cheer peace deal

The Iran-US peace agreement has lifted sentiment across the Indian economy, with equity and foreign exchange markets cheering the development. Benchmark equity indices closed nearly 1% higher after surging more than 1.5% intraday, while the rupee strengthened sharply. Gold prices remained firm, although government bonds pared some of their gains on Monday. Economists, however, cautioned that the lagged impact of the Iran conflict could continue to weigh on the economy amid persistent inflationary pressures.

The NSE Nifty 50 gained 231 points, or 0.98 per cent, to settle at 23,853, while the BSE Sensex advanced 736 points, or 0.97 per cent, to close at 76,264.33. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap 100 rising 1.29 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 gaining 1.11 per cent.

The rupee appreciated by about 41 paise to close at 94.71 against the US dollar as sentiment improved significantly following positive developments on the US-Iran peace front and confirmation of the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The currency was further supported by a decline in crude oil prices, with Brent crude falling to as low as $83 a barrel.

Gold prices climbed by Rs 2,500 to Rs 1.59 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, while silver advanced to Rs 2.60 lakh per kg, tracking firm global trends after the US and Iran agreed on a peace framework.

“The removal of supply disruptions has eased concerns over crude oil availability and pricing, providing substantial relief to oil-importing economies such as India. The normalization of crude flows through Hormuz is expected to reduce pressure on India's import bill, improve current account expectations, and support capital market sentiment. These factors have helped strengthen the rupee over the past few sessions,” said Jateen Trivedi, Vice-President, Research Analyst – Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

While the peace deal is a major positive for the economy, analysts warned that a return to normalcy would take time and that the economic benefits would be felt only gradually. Economists said the US-Iran agreement is unlikely to materially improve India's GDP growth outlook for FY27, as crude oil prices are expected to remain elevated at around $90 per barrel and the impact of nearly a quarter of higher energy costs and supply disruptions is likely to weigh on growth.