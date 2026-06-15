Gold ETF curbs: Should retail investors worry?

A series of restrictions imposed by leading mutual fund houses on investments in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and gold fund-of-funds (FoFs) has raised questions among retail investors about whether access to gold-backed investment products is becoming limited.

No, existing investors can continue to hold, redeem and systematically invest in gold funds. It is mostly large lump sum investments above Rs 25 crore that are getting impacted.

Five major asset management companies (AMCs) — HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund and Axis Mutual Fund — have imposed restrictions on fresh inflows into their gold ETF schemes. While the exact restrictions vary, most target either very large institutional subscriptions or lump-sum investments into gold FoFs.

What exactly has been restricted?

The restrictions vary across fund houses, but they broadly fall into two categories — curbs on large institutional subscriptions into gold ETFs and limits on lump-sum investments into gold fund-of-funds (FoFs).

HDFC Mutual Fund has stopped accepting direct subscriptions of Rs 25 crore or more into its HDFC Gold ETF from June 8. It has also capped lump-sum purchases and switch-ins into the HDFC Gold ETF Fund of Fund at Rs 10 lakh per PAN per calendar month.

Similarly, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has restricted direct subscriptions exceeding Rs 25 crore in its Gold ETF scheme from June 5.

Nippon India Mutual Fund has barred large investors from making fresh subscriptions of more than Rs 25 crore into Nippon India ETF Gold BeES from June 8. It has also imposed a Rs 10 lakh monthly cap per PAN on lump-sum investments and switch-ins into Nippon India Gold Savings Fund.

Tata Mutual Fund has introduced comparable restrictions. Direct subscriptions of ₹25 crore or more into Tata Gold ETF will not be accepted from June 8, although market makers and authorised participants have been exempted to ensure liquidity in the ETF. In its Tata Gold ETF Fund of Fund, lump-sum purchases and switch-ins have been capped at Rs 10 lakh per PAN per month.

Axis Mutual Fund has also announced restrictions on large subscriptions into its gold ETF offerings as part of the broader industry-wide measures.

Why are fund houses doing this?

The restrictions are not a reflection of concerns over gold itself. Rather, they indicate that demand for gold investments has surged sharply.

Gold has delivered more than 17% returns in India so far this year, supported by geopolitical tensions, central bank buying, concerns over global growth and persistent market volatility. As investors sought safe-haven assets, assets under management (AUM) of gold ETFs nearly tripled during FY26.

Industry experts say gold ETFs ultimately need exposure backed by physical gold or equivalent instruments. When inflows become too large in a short period, fund houses may face operational challenges in deploying fresh money efficiently while maintaining tracking accuracy.

The restrictions also come amid the government's increasing focus on curbing non-essential imports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urged Indians to avoid purchasing gold for a year, arguing that lower gold imports would help conserve foreign exchange and strengthen the economy.

What does this mean for retail investors?

For most retail investors, the impact will be limited. Importantly, the restrictions do not apply to existing holdings. Investors can continue to redeem their investments, switch out of schemes and operate Systematic Withdrawal Plans (SWPs) as usual.

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) remain unaffected across the schemes. This means investors following a disciplined monthly investment approach can continue without interruption.

The Rs 10 lakh monthly cap on lump-sum investments in some FoFs is unlikely to affect the majority of retail investors, given that the average ticket size in these schemes is substantially lower.

Gold outlook

The curbs come at a time when fund managers remain broadly positive on precious metals despite expectations of near-term volatility.

According to Tata AMC's latest outlook, gold prices may consolidate in the short term as markets grapple with expectations of higher interest rates, a stronger US dollar and elevated bond yields. Geopolitical developments, particularly tensions in West Asia, could trigger price swings in the near term.

However, the medium-to-long-term outlook for gold remains bullish. Continued central bank buying, geopolitical uncertainty, high global debt levels and diversification away from dollar-based reserves are expected to support demand for the precious metal. Central bank purchases of gold have nearly doubled over the past decade, while the Reserve Bank of India has steadily increased the share of gold in its foreign exchange reserves.

For Indian investors, any weakness in the rupee could also help cushion the impact of declines in international gold prices, keeping domestic gold prices relatively resilient.