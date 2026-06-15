Gold ETF curbs: Should retail investors worry?

A series of restrictions imposed by leading mutual fund houses on investments in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and gold fund-of-funds (FoFs) has raised questions among retail investors about whether access to gold-backed investment products is becoming limited.

No, existing investors can continue to hold, redeem and systematically invest in gold funds. It is mostly large lump sum investments above Rs 25 crore that are getting impacted.

Five major asset management companies (AMCs) — HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund and Axis Mutual Fund — have imposed restrictions on fresh inflows into their gold ETF schemes. While the exact restrictions vary, most target either very large institutional subscriptions or lump-sum investments into gold FoFs.

What exactly has been restricted?

The restrictions vary across fund houses, but they broadly fall into two categories — curbs on large institutional subscriptions into gold ETFs and limits on lump-sum investments into gold fund-of-funds (FoFs).

HDFC Mutual Fund has stopped accepting direct subscriptions of Rs 25 crore or more into its HDFC Gold ETF from June 8. It has also capped lump-sum purchases and switch-ins into the HDFC Gold ETF Fund of Fund at Rs 10 lakh per PAN per calendar month.

Similarly, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has restricted direct subscriptions exceeding Rs 25 crore in its Gold ETF scheme from June 5.

Nippon India Mutual Fund has barred large investors from making fresh subscriptions of more than Rs 25 crore into Nippon India ETF Gold BeES from June 8. It has also imposed a Rs 10 lakh monthly cap per PAN on lump-sum investments and switch-ins into Nippon India Gold Savings Fund.

Tata Mutual Fund has introduced comparable restrictions. Direct subscriptions of ₹25 crore or more into Tata Gold ETF will not be accepted from June 8, although market makers and authorised participants have been exempted to ensure liquidity in the ETF. In its Tata Gold ETF Fund of Fund, lump-sum purchases and switch-ins have been capped at Rs 10 lakh per PAN per month.

Axis Mutual Fund has also announced restrictions on large subscriptions into its gold ETF offerings as part of the broader industry-wide measures.

Why are fund houses doing this?

The restrictions are not a reflection of concerns over gold itself. Rather, they indicate that demand for gold investments has surged sharply.