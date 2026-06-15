India’s mango exports continue to grow amid rejections by Japan, Nepal

Amid growing concern over India’s global mango exports after Japan and Nepal rejected the shipment, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal assured on Monday that the exports of mangoes have remained highly resilient, charting a robust growth of over 10% this season despite recent phytosanitary hurdles in overseas markets.

Not only so, he highlighted that outbound shipments to neighbouring Nepal have not only been sustained but are actively expanding, brushing aside domestic anxieties regarding potential trade blockades at the border.

“From Nepal, there is no problem with mango exports. Our exports are going on. Our mango exports in this current year are around more than 10% growth we are experiencing in the mango exports globally. And two, our exports to Nepal are continuing. They have increased their testing on the border. That's every country's right,” said Rajesh Agrawal.

The clarification came after Nepal had tightened regulations on citing risks due to the use of pesticides. Not only so, even Japan recently suspended imports of premium Indian varieties like Alphonso and Kesar, citing compliance deficiencies at Vapour Heat Treatment (VHT) facilities.