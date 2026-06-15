India's May exports rise 18 per cent to $45.2 billion; trade deficit widens to $28.2 billion

The country's merchandise exports rose 18 per cent to USD 45.2 billion, according to the commerce ministry data.

Imports, too, grew 20.62 per cent to USD 73.41 billion in May, leaving a trade deficit of USD 28.21 billion.

India's merchandise exports rose to USD 88.91 billion during April-May 2026-27, marking a 16.09 per cent growth over the corresponding period last year.

India's exports to West Asia in May was marginally down at USD 5.30 billion against USD 5.38 billion in May 2025, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said.

Gold imports during April-May this fiscal year surged 60 per cent to USD 9.04 billion, according to the commerce ministry data.

Going by the trend, this year will be good for exports, Agrawal added.