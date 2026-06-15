Lacklustre for Vedanta's demerged entities as stocks decline by up to 5% on day 1

Metals and mining giant Vedanta Ltd completed its much-awaited demerger process on Monday with the listing of its four newly formed entities on stock exchanges. After initial euphoria, shares of all four newly listed companies closed lower on their trading debut.

Shares of Vedanta Aluminium Metal listed at Rs 522 on the NSE and Rs 527 on the BSE, while Vedanta Power debuted at Rs 41.80 on the NSE and Rs 41.30 on the BSE.

Vedanta Oil & Gas opened at Rs 38 and Rs 39, while Vedanta Iron and Steel shares listed at Rs 20 and Rs 21 on the NSE and BSE, respectively.

Except for Vedanta Power, shares of the remaining three companies hit their respective lower circuits soon after listing, even as there was optimism in the broader equity market following the US-Iran peace deal and softening crude oil prices.

Vedanta Aluminium Metal and Vedanta Oil and Gas fell 5% each, while Vedanta Iron and Steel declined 5.39%. Vedanta Power closed around 1% lower in its maiden trading session. All four stocks are initially placed in the Trade-to-Trade (T2T) segment, meaning intraday trading is not permitted on them, and all transactions must result in the delivery of shares.