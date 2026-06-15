Mercedes launches its first Plug-In-Hybrid car in India at Rs 2.20 crore

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Monday launched its first-ever Plug-In-Hybrid in India, the S-Class -- the S 450 e Launch Edition, at a starting price of Rs 2.20 lakh crore.

Bookings of the updated flagship sedan commenced on Monday with deliveries scheduled to begin around Diwali in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Mercedes said that the launch represents a new chapter in Mercedes-Benz’s powertrain-agnostic strategy by offering a world-class PHEV. It added that the S 450 e is refined in every detail, delivering the most comprehensive update in an S-Class in a single generation ever, with over 2,700 components new or revised.

At the heart of the S 450 e is the updated 3.0-litre M256 Evo inline-six turbo-petrol engine, now Euro 7 compliant, producing 326 hp and 540 Nm on its own.

Integrated with a 120 kW (163 hp) synchronous electric motor positioned between the engine and the 9-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission, the combined system delivers 320 kW (435 hp) and 680 Nm of torque — making the S 450 e more powerful than the petrol S 450 4MATIC, which produces 280 kW (381 hp) and 500 Nm.

The S 450 e’s 22 kWh lithium-ion battery provides a pure electric range of around 115 km (WLTP) — which, according to the carmaker, is sufficient for most urban commutes in India’s major cities without engaging the combustion engine.