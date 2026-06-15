US trade minister Greer to visit India on June 22 for next round of trade talks

A delegation from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) will visit India on June 22 and hold meetings with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on June 23 and 24, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Monday.

The US delegation will be led by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. This will be Greer's first visit to India since negotiations on the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) began.

While the discussions will primarily focus on the ongoing negotiations for the proposed BTA, the agenda will also include issues related to Section 301 investigations, ministry officials said.

"Our expectation is that discussions will be centred around giving final touches to the first tranche of the deal, as well as the broader BTA that has been under discussion," Agrawal said.

Earlier this month, a US negotiating team led by the chief negotiator visited New Delhi for discussions with Indian counterparts. India and the US had issued a joint statement in February agreeing on a framework for an interim trade agreement aimed at enhancing reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade ties.

The two countries have also set an ambitious target of expanding bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030, with growth expected to be driven by sectors such as technology, artificial intelligence and data centres.

While negotiations on the proposed BTA have been underway, the USTR has initiated investigations involving India and several other countries under Section 301. The USTR has alleged that India has excess capacity and overproduction in sectors such as textiles and steel, leading to trade distortions and increased exports to the US.

Rejecting these claims, Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce Amitabh Kumar said last week that India's production levels must be assessed in the context of its large population and domestic demand requirements.

Data released on Monday showed that India's trade surplus with the US narrowed to $6.14 billion during April-May 2026 from $7.88 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.