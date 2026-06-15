Well capitalised, not chasing IPO timeline: Rapido co-founder Aravind Sanka

Fresh after raising $240 million in fresh capital, Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited (Rapido) plans to continue its aggressive expansion plans and enter new categories of the mobility market. The Bengaluru-headquartered app-based ride-hailing company, which competes with the global mobility giant Uber and India’s Ola Consumer, is confident of outpacing industry growth and has no immediate plans to go public. In an interaction with TNIE, Aravind Sanka, co-founder, Rapido, said that Rapido is well capitalised and they are not chasing any timeline to launch an initial public offering (IPO). Sanka also shared his view on growth-driving factors, competition from Uber and the expansion of Rapido’s food delivery business. Edited Excerpts:

Rapido has plans to maintain up to 100% year-on-year growth for the next couple of years. How do you plan to maintain this kind of growth without diluting service quality or driver economics?

There are two things that will drive growth at Rapido. One is the city expansion. If you look 18 months or 2 years back, the number of cities we are present in was less than a hundred. Majorly, the top cities and top state capitals used to be our market. Now we are in 400 cities, and there are still a lot of cities where there is no ride-sharing app, and there is no Rapido. We are not covering the entire country. The second thing is category branches. For example, we were only bikes for 7 years, and then we launched auto, and then we launched cab. In recent times, we launched e-rikshas, parcel delivery and metro ticketing services. The idea now is to go after the ways people commute.

It is reported that you plan to launch an IPO by the end of this year. Are you committed to this timeline?

For the IPO, we're not chasing a timeline. We're well capitalised today, so our current focus is on penetrating the mobility market. If and when we need additional capital, we'll evaluate going public. For now, we're doubling down on growth.

Rapid at present has about 3 million captains, and you serve millions of passengers every day. So, what is the headroom for growth?

While this number seems really big, in the grand scheme of the country, it is pretty small. On a monthly basis, all the platforms together, fewer than 50 million people are travelling. This means when compared with the Indian population, 1.4 billion, less than 4% population is travelling every month. So, headroom for growth is left to our imagination. Mobility is such a need for everyone who's coming out of the house, as the number of people owning a vehicle is pretty less in India.