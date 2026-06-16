Air India introduces ‘basic’ fare category, unbundles complementary meal on select routes

In a widely anticipated move, the Tata Group-owned Air India on Tuesday introduced a new 'Basic' fare category for Economy Class passengers on select domestic routes.

While the ‘Basic’ fare category includes a 15 kg checked baggage allowance, 7 kg cabin baggage allowance, and complimentary beverage service (tea/coffee), the complimentary meals are excluded.

Air India said that the Basic fare, currently trialled on select domestic routes, is entirely optional, and travellers continue to have the choice of booking across Air India’s existing fare families - Value, Classic, and Flex - each of which includes complimentary meals and a range of bundled benefits at progressively higher price points.

The introduction of Basic fare simply adds another layer of choice, particularly for price-conscious travellers who prefer a more unbundled offering, added the full-service carrier.

It was widely reported that to cut costs amid surging losses, Air India will axe the complimentary meal service and make it optional. The move comes in the backdrop of curtailed domestic and international operations as higher jet fuel prices, falling rupee and airspace closures continue to wreak havoc on the profitability of India’s aviation sector.