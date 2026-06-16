FY26 was a challenging year for JLR, TMPV: Chairman Chandrasekaran

Financial year 2026 was a challenging year for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), shaped by a confluence of internal and external disruptions, said Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle (TMPV) chairman N Chandrasekaran in his address to shareholders in the company’s annual report released on Tuesday.

JLR, the British luxury auto brand and subsidiary of TMPV, was hit by the introduction of incremental US tariffs, which impacted exports from the UK to the EU and the US.

Additionally, a cyber incident forced the company to pause production for five weeks. Owing to these headwinds, JLR sales fell sharply from 400,898 units in FY25 to 307,915 units in FY26.

Chandrasekaran said that these challenges reinforce the importance of resilience across strategy, vehicle architecture and powertrain choices, while needing to remain committed to technology investment. JLR’s revenues for the year fell by 20.9% to GBP 22,911 million, with results impacted by a production pause due to the cyber incident.

Chandrasekaran said that TMPV is entering FY27 with confidence, supported by a robust pipeline of new launches and multi-powertrain offerings.

“Our focus will remain on delivering industry-leading growth, deepening our commitment to safety, sustainability, quality and customer delight, while becoming resilient and staying agile amid macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties," he said in his shareholder letter.

He added that JLR will additionally focus on reducing its breakeven levels, which have been impacted by tariffs, currency and commodities inflation, back to 300K units in the next 2 years whilst remaining focused on delivering exceptional launches of its New Range Rover Electric, Jaguar Type 01 and continuing to build its Modern Luxury franchise.