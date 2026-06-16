Inflation up, new PPI series to capture it kicks in

NEW DELHI: In a major recast of the wholesale and factory gate inflation framework, the government on Monday unveiled a revised series of the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) with 2022-23 as the base year and simultaneously introduced new Producer Price Indices (PPIs).

The new WPI series, released by the Office of the Economic Adviser under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, replaces the 2011-12 base year series.

The government has also launched the Output PPI, a trial Input PPI for manufacturing, and Service PPIs covering seven sectors including banking, insurance, railways, telecom and air passenger services.

The commerce ministry said WPI and PPI will be published in parallel for five years to allow users, particularly those relying on WPI-linked contracts and escalation clauses, to transition to the producer price framework. After this, WPI will be discontinued.