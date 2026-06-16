Infosys, Valmet partner for AI-Led IT transformation

BENGALURU: Infosys and Valmet have entered into a long-term collaboration under which Infosys will modernise Valmet’s core IT services and deliver end-to-end IT transformation to improve operational efficiency and align IT operations with business priorities.

Infosys said the collaboration will support Valmet’s Lead the Way strategy by aligning the company’s IT ecosystem and services with its business objectives. The engagement will focus on reducing operational costs, optimising resources and enabling proactive management of enterprise-wide IT operations.

As part of the initiative, Infosys will use Infosys Topaz Fabric to embed intelligence across IT operations. The company said the platform will follow a human-in-the-loop approach to ensure governance, transparency and accuracy while supporting productivity gains, faster issue resolution and proactive IT operations.

Infosys will also use Infosys Cobalt to establish cloud foundations aimed at supporting IT modernisation. According to the company, the combination of the two platforms will help create an AI-first operating model to improve efficiency, resiliency and long-term business agility.