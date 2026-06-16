Sensex gains 3,000 points in 3 sessions, investors’ wealth surges by Rs 20 lakh crore

India’s equity market advanced for the third straight session on Tuesday as easing geopolitical tensions and declining crude oil prices after the US-Iran peace deal boosted investor sentiment and triggered a global rally.

The BSE Sensex has gained nearly 3,000 points in the past three sessions, while the NSE counterpart Nifty50 is up nearly 830 points.

The rally, which is also seen across the midcap and smallcap pockets, has lifted investors’ wealth by nearly 20 lakh crore as the market capitalisation of all BSE-listed firms has grown from Rs 451.83 lakh crore to 471.68 lakh crore.

With crude oil prices falling another 3% to $80-81 per barrel, the Nifty 50 gained 135.25 points or 0.57% to settle at 23,989 on Tuesday, while the Sensex advanced 544.15 points or 0.71% to close at 76,808. However, despite the rally, the benchmark indices remain down 8-10% so far in 2026, underscoring weakness caused by persistent FII selling and external headwinds.

Meanwhile, the rupee also extended its gains for a third consecutive session, strengthening by around 0.15%, or 11 paise, to trade near 94.55 against the U.S. dollar, supported by continued optimism over the ongoing US-Iran peace negotiations.