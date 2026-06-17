Indian IT firms pay premium valuations for AI acquisitions in FY26

Indian information technology services companies paid premium valuations for acquisitions focused on artificial intelligence and engineering capabilities in FY26, as firms increased spending on specialised talent, intellectual property and platforms.

Indian IT firms invested about $5.5 billion across 19 acquisitions during the year, according to an analysis by UnearthInsight. Most transactions were aimed at building capabilities rather than increasing scale through revenue or headcount additions.

The shift comes as IT services companies increasingly turn to acquisitions to support growth amid pressure on traditional business models and changing client demand driven by AI adoption.

Hexaware's acquisition strategy has also mirrored the shift towards capability-led deals. "We have always done acquisitions not by scale but for capability, and in the last three years, if you look into it, we did a few acquisitions," Hexaware Chief Financial Officer Vikash Jain told TNIE.

"Acquisitions for us have always been not to gain scale but primarily to gain access to capabilities which we can take across the breadth of our client sets," he added.

The UnearthInsight study found that 12 capability-led transactions worth $4.7 billion commanded higher revenue multiples, while five scale-driven deals accounted for about $400 million. Smaller acquisitions such as HCLTech's purchase of Wobby and Persistent's acquisition of Aepona recorded some of the highest valuation multiples.

"Capability acquisitions replaced scale-driven M&A," the report said, adding that companies increasingly targeted specialised capabilities, platforms and talent instead of pursuing revenue expansion.