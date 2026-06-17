NSE files DRHP with SEBI to launch IPO

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO, with a face value of Rs 1, is entirely an offer-for-sale of up to 148, 905, 525 shares by State Bank of India, MS Strategic (Mauritius) Ltd, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd, Bank of Baroda, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited, General Insurance Corporation of India Limited, The New India Assurance Company Ltd, National Insurance Limited and United India Insurance Company Limited, as per the document filed with the SEBI.

The offer is being made through the book-building process, wherein not more than 50% of the net offer is allocated to qualified institutional buyers, and not less than 15% and 35% of the net offer is assigned to non-institutional bidders and retail bidders, respectively.

As per reports, IPO size could be in the range of Rs 25,000-30,000 crore, making it one of the largest issues in India’s capital market history.

NSE, which has around 1.8 lakh shareholders, is valued at over Rs 5 lakh crore, with its shares trading in the range of Rs 1,950-2,050 in the unlisted market, according to market participants. Upon listing, NSE is expected to become one of the most valuable listed financial institutions in India.

The document shows that NSE revenue from operations was Rs 16,601 crore during FY26 as against Rs 14,780 crore during FY24. Its net profit was Rs 10,302 crore during FY26 as against Rs 8,305 crore during FY24.