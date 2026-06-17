NSE takes significant step towards IPO, all set files DRHP with SEBI

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to take a significant step toward its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) as the country’s top exchange is said to have filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The offering, believed to be one of the largest in India’s capital market history, is likely to be structured entirely as an offer for sale (OFS), with current shareholders planning to sell roughly 6% of the company.

As per reports, the IPO size could be in the range of Rs 25,000-30,000 crore. NSE, which has around 1.8 lakh shareholders, is valued at over Rs 5 lakh crore in the unlisted market, according to market participants.

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is the single largest shareholder in NSE, holding a 10.72% stake. Top lender State Bank of India (SBI) and its subsidiary, SBI Capital Markets, together own around a 7.5% stake in the exchange.

Among foreign investors with significant holdings are Aranda Investments, a subsidiary of Temasek, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

The filing would mark a major milestone for NSE, whose listing plans had remained on hold for nearly a decade due to regulatory issues, including the co-location controversy.

The NSE made its first attempt to list in 2016, but was advised to withdraw the plan as regulatory probes gathered pace over co-location and dark fibre cases. The listing of the exchange even reached the Delhi High Court.