Sensex tops 77,000 as lower crude prices keep stocks rally alive  

The fall in crude prices was triggered by expectations of increased supply from Iran and hopes that geopolitical tensions in West Asia may not escalate further. The moderation in oil prices helped ease concerns about imported inflation and the impact of higher energy costs on corporate profitability. Investors viewed the development as supportive for India's macroeconomic outlook, prompting continued buying across sectors.

Global cues also remained favourable. Optimism surrounding diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in West Asia improved risk appetite across international markets and encouraged flows into emerging market equities. While investors remained watchful of developments in the region, the immediate fears of a prolonged disruption to energy supplies appeared to recede, lending support to equities.

Information technology stocks emerged as key drivers of the market's advance. The sector benefited from expectations that the US Federal Reserve would maintain a cautious stance on interest rates, a factor that is generally supportive for technology companies with significant exposure to the North American market. Large-cap IT stocks attracted fresh buying interest and helped offset weakness in a few defensive pockets of the market.

Broader market participation remained healthy, with mid-cap and small-cap shares continuing to outperform the benchmark indices. The breadth of the market reflected investors' willingness to take selective exposure beyond large-cap stocks, particularly in sectors linked to domestic growth and manufacturing. Most sectoral indices ended the day in positive territory, indicating that the gains were not confined to a handful of heavyweight stocks.

Among individual stocks, select technology and manufacturing counters remained in focus, while investors also tracked company-specific developments and regulatory announcements. The overall tone of trading suggested that market participants were increasingly willing to look beyond near-term uncertainties and focus on the resilience of domestic economic fundamentals.

Despite the positive close, traders remained cautious about chasing the rally aggressively. The benchmark indices have risen sharply over the past four sessions, and some degree of profit-taking or consolidation cannot be ruled out in the near term. Much will depend on the Federal Reserve's commentary on interest rates, the trajectory of crude oil prices and any further developments in West Asia.

For now, however, Dalal Street appears to have regained its footing. Lower oil prices, easing geopolitical concerns and continued strength in technology stocks combined to keep the momentum intact, allowing Indian equities to extend their winning run and end Wednesday's session on a firm note.