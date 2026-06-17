Tata Motors PV shares crashed 10% as JLR investor day update spooks sentiments

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) shares crashed 10% intraday on Wednesday to hit the day’s low of Rs 355 on the BSE as investors reacted to the financial year 2027 (FY27) roadmap shared by its British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

The luxury automaker, in its investor day update, stated that it is targeting a medium-term double-digit growth with an increased focus on North America.

Amid heavy volume, the stock recovered from the day’s low and ended 8.10% lower at Rs 361.70 on the BSE. The decline came despite optimism in the broader equity market as benchmarks - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 - advanced for the fourth straight session on Wednesday amid falling crude oil prices triggered by easing geopolitical tension.

The BSE Sensex closed 0.45% higher at 77,156 levels while the Nifty50 settled 0.40% higher at 24,086.

JLR has projected revenue growth of 13% to £26 billion for FY27 and guided for EBIT margins of 4%, compared with just over 0% in the previous financial year. While this is a big improvement, analysts at large were expecting margins above the 4% mark.

“JLR EBIT margin guidance of 4% in FY27E was lower than the street's expectation of 5% - 6% which led to the sharp sell-off in the stock,” said Sunny Agrawal, Head - Fundamental Research at SBI SECURITIES.

He added that profitability at JLR has been impacted due to supply chain challenges, plant shutdown due to cyber attacks as well as adverse currency movement.