Vedanta lists 4 de-merged entities simultaneously on BSE and NSE

MUMBAI/RAIPUR: Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group on Wednesday listed four newly de-merged companies simultaneously on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The sweeping structural overhaul creates a robust portfolio of independent, pure-play businesses covering strategic metals, critical minerals, aluminium, oil and gas, power, and iron and steel.

These standalone entities are designed to align directly with India’s long-term industrialisation, infrastructure boom, and manufacturing self-reliance goals.

The four newly listed companies—Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Iron & Steel, and Vedanta Power—commenced trading on Wednesday (June 17, 2026) alongside the group’s flagship listed parent entity, Vedanta Limited.

"Today is a historic day for Vedanta, and an emotional one for me. Twenty-four years ago, Vedanta became the first Indian company to list on the London Stock Exchange. The seed planted that day has grown into a massive banyan tree. Our next chapter of exponential growth now begins in Mumbai—the city where my corporate journey first started,” said Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group.

Addressing the listing ceremony, Chairman Agarwal highlighted that Vedanta has delivered over a 300% total shareholder return over the past five years—nearly five times the Nifty index—along with a cumulative dividend yield of over 70%.

He emphasised that the split will bridge the massive demand-supply gap in India, which currently imports 50% of its critical mineral and energy requirements.