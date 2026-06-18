37% of entry-level tasks in India now handled by AI: Cognizant and Pearson study

CHENNAI: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is performing nearly 37% of entry-level tasks across different sectors in India compared to 33% global average, with 18% HR leaders reporting that AI now handles half or more of entry-level work.

According to Cognizant and Pearson report, based on the survey of 750 HR leaders across the US, the UK and India, the entry-level roles are evolving as organisations increasingly shift from task execution towards working alongside AI systems.

The report titled 'The AI Workforce Pulse: The Adaptability Imperative' said that 96% of HR leaders expect entry-level roles to evolve into positions where employees supervise or manage AI systems within the next five years, while 94% of surveyed people expect AI will generate new entry-level roles in the next five years that didn't exist before.

In India, 80% of organisations report that AI is enabling employees to focus on higher-value work, compared to 77% globally, reflecting the growing shift toward more strategic responsibilities, the survey said.

It further added that 97% HR leaders report soft skills matter more than ever, reflecting a need for adaptability, problem-solving, and human judgment. In addition, 91% of organisations in India place greater value on AI skills for non-technical roles, signalling a broader redefinition of what “job-ready” talent looks like.

The HR leaders are also witnessing rising demand from organisations towards AI-skilled employees, but job readiness remains a concern.

About 91% of HR professionals report increased employee demand for AI training over the past 12 months. However, 61% of organisations in India report challenges finding the right talent, reflecting the pace at which skill requirements are evolving.

Rajesh Varrier, President – Global Operations and Chairman & Managing Director, Cognizant India, said, “India is at the forefront of how AI is transforming entry-level work, with organizations already embedding AI into day-to-day operations at scale. We are seeing a fundamental redesign of roles, where early-career talent is expected to work alongside AI and focus on higher-value outcomes. This shift underscores the necessity for extensive reskilling and improved managerial effectiveness, both of which are key in an economy increasingly shaped by AI.”