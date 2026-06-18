Accenture lowers 2026 revenue outlook, expands cybersecurity business with acquisitions

Software and consulting firm Accenture lowered the upper end of its annual revenue growth forecast and announced acquisitions aimed at expanding its cybersecurity business.

The company now expects annual revenue growth of 3% to 4%, compared with its earlier forecast of 3% to 5%.

The revised forecast indicates that clients are continuing to delay or scale back spending on discretionary consulting projects amid an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Although demand for AI and cybersecurity services remains steady, enterprises are becoming more selective in committing large transformation budgets, affecting the wider consulting sector.

The company said it will acquire asset intelligence company runZero and device security specialist NetRise, while taking a majority stake in industrial cybersecurity firm Dragos. The combined deal is valued at $4.18 billion and is expected to close in August or September, subject to regulatory approvals.

The acquisitions are intended to strengthen Accenture's cybersecurity capabilities in industrial operations and critical infrastructure, including power grids, factories, pipelines and data centres, as cyber threats increase and the use of artificial intelligence expands.

The three businesses together generate annual recurring revenue of about $208 million. They will add to Accenture's cybersecurity business, which currently generates around $10 billion in annual revenue.