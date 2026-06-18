All eyes on Reliance AGM as markets awaits Jio IPO road map

Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday is expected to be one of the most closely watched corporate events, with investors awaiting clarity on the long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of Reliance Jio, the conglomerate's artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, new energy investments and future capital allocation plans.

Analysts are expecting Reliance to unveil the road map for listing its telecom arm, Reliance Jio, with intense market speculation suggesting the company could file the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) as early as Friday.

According to market estimates, the proposed IPO could be in the range of Rs 33,000 crore-40,000 crore, comprising a mix of fresh issue and offer-for-sale (OFS). The listing is expected to value Jio between Rs 10 lakh crore and Rs 15 lakh crore, making it one of India's biggest public offerings. Early investors Meta Platforms and Google are also expected to participate in the OFS component, while the public float is likely to be limited to 2.5-3% under relaxed minimum public shareholding norms.

Beyond the IPO, investors will closely track Chairman Mukesh Ambani's commentary on Reliance's next phase of growth, particularly around AI infrastructure, digital services and the company's ambitious new energy business.

The AGM comes just days after Reliance announced a strategic partnership with Meta Platforms to build a 168 MW hyperscale data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The facility, expected to be completed within two years with an option to scale further, will be Meta's first built-to-suit data centre capacity in India and will support the social media giant's global AI compute and infrastructure requirements.

Analysts also expect the company to provide updates on monetisation plans across its digital businesses, AI-led services and progress in scaling up its renewable energy ecosystem.

Shareholders will also watch for the company's dividend announcement. Reliance has fixed June 5 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the dividend for FY26. If approved at the AGM, the dividend will be paid within seven days.

The 49th AGM of Reliance Industries will be held through video conferencing and other audio-visual means from 2 pm IST on June 19.