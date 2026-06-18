Bata India appoints Nike’s Sanjay Rao as new MD and CEO; shares surges 17%

Footwear major Bata India has appointed Nike veteran Sanjay Rao as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

The change in leadership at the footwear major comes amid stagnating sales and declining profit is the midst of a turnaround plan involving cutting inventory, streamlining store networks and becoming more appealing to Gen-Z consumers.

Rao succeeds Gunjan Shah, who will conclude his tenure upon completion of his five-year mandate leading the business, Bata India said in a regulatory filing.

Following this announcement of Rao’s appointment, Bata India shares rallied sharply and closed 17% higher at Rs 790.45 apiece.

According to the filing, Rao brings more than two decades of retail and consumer leadership experience across India, South Asia, China and Europe. He joins Bata India from global footwear and sports giant Nike, where he most recently served as Senior Director, Nike Retail, overseeing the France and Benelux markets.

Prior to Nike, Rao spent several years with Inditex, where he played a pivotal role in establishing Zara’s business in India through its joint venture with the Tata Group. He subsequently held senior leadership positions across India, South Asia and China. Rao has also served as Country Director for Guess in France and holds an MBA from INSEAD.