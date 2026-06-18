HDFC Bank gets RBI nod to extend Keki Mistry's tenure as interim chairman till Sept 18

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved a three-month extension of Keki Mistry's tenure as interim part-time chairman of HDFC Bank, allowing him to continue in the role until September 18, 2026, or until the appointment of a regular part-time chairman, whichever is earlier.

The approval, communicated by the RBI on June 18, comes as the country's largest private sector lender continues its search for a permanent chairman following the abrupt resignation of Atanu Chakraborty in March.

Chakraborty had stepped down as part-time chairman and independent director with immediate effect, citing concerns over certain practices at the bank that, according to him, were not in congruence with his personal values and ethics. In his resignation letter, he referred to "certain happenings and practices" he had observed over the past two years, while clarifying that there were no other material reasons for his decision.

Following his exit, the RBI had approved Mistry's appointment as interim part-time chairman for three months with effect from March 19. With the latest approval, his tenure has now been extended by another three months.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, HDFC Bank said the RBI had approved the extension pursuant to an application made by the bank.

Separately, the bank's board approved convening its 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 5, 2026, at 2 pm through two-way video conferencing.

Shareholders will consider the proposed dividend of Rs 13 per equity share of face value Re 1 for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, the dividend will be paid on or after August 6, 2026.