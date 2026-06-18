India must diversify oil sources, build larger reserves: S&P Global; crude trading lowest since the war

NEW DELHI: India needs to diversify its crude oil import routes, build larger strategic reserves and reduce its dependence on imports from the Gulf region to better handle future supply disruptions, according to a report by S&P Global.

The report noted that India's energy security was tested during the recent tensions in the Middle East, which raised concerns over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz—a key route for global oil and gas supplies.

According to S&P Global, India has managed the immediate situation well, but a prolonged disruption could create challenges, particularly in ensuring adequate crude oil and LPG supplies through the end of the year.

The report said India should focus on developing alternative sources of crude oil imports, increasing storage and inventory buffers, and reducing import-linked vulnerabilities. It also highlighted concerns over LPG supplies, where India's dependence on Gulf producers remains significant.

The timing of the disruption could provide some relief, as the ongoing monsoon season typically lowers fuel demand and reduces pressure on inventories. However, the report cautioned that India must prepare for a seasonal rise in energy consumption during the festive period in the fourth quarter.

Even if shipping through the Strait of Hormuz returns to normal, global crude supply chains could take time to fully stabilize, the report said.