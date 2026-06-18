India secures five-year social security exemption for UK professionals in FTA

NEW DELHI: India has secured an extension of social security contribution exemptions for its professionals working temporarily in the United Kingdom from three years to five years under the UK FTA, a move that is expected to save Indian companies and workers more, Commerce Ministry sources said on Wednesday.

India also resolved concerns arising from the UK's proposed steel safeguard measures, which had emerged as the final hurdle delaying the agreement's entry into force. As confirmed by the government, 85% of India's steel exports to the US has been kept outside the UK's import restrictions measures.

"The key issue which was holding us back was the new steel measures (by the UK) that have come out of this. 85% of our exports to the UK were out of the steel measures," added the sources from the Ministry.

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) is to be implemented on July 15, confirmed the Prime Ministers of both the countries on Wednesday. The final details of the deal will be released by July 1.