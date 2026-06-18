PNB loan frauds: CBI raids 8 Kolkata locations in Rs 188 crore bank fraud probe

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered three separate bank fraud cases over Rs 188 crore against Kolkata-based companies and their promoters and carried out raids at eight places, the agency said on Thursday. All the complaints were filed by Punjab National Bank.

In the first case, five erstwhile directors and promoters of Tantia Construction Limited, Ishwari Prasad Tantia, Rahul Tantia, Sandip Bose, Banwari Lal Ajitsaria and Murare Lal Aggarwal allegedly defrauding PNB of Rs 73.02 crore. The company, an EPC contractor engaged in road, railway and bridge construction, had availed credit facilities from PNB through two predecessor entities Oriental Bank of Commerce and PNB 1.0 both of which merged into PNB with effect from April 1, 2020.

Tantia Construction itself has not been named as an accused, having been successfully resolved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in favour of EDCL Infrastructure Ltd, with the NCLT Kolkata approving the resolution plan in February 2020.

The other two FIRs registered against Amrit Feeds Limited, a poultry and cattle feed manufacturer, and its directors Harish Bagla and Archana Bagla for an alleged fraud of Rs 59.72 crore, and Brahm Alloys Limited, a Paschim Burdwan-based steel manufacturer, and its directors Bajranglal Mittal, Sonal Mittal and Manish Mittal for Rs 57.92 crore.