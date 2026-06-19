Jio enters satellite race; unveils plan for homegrown LEO network

NEW DELHI: In a move that could put it in direct competition with Elon Musk-led Starlink and other global satellite internet providers, Reliance Jio on Friday announced plans to enter the satellite communications sector by developing a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation for India.

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani, while speaking at Reliance Industries' 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM), said the company is evaluating the development of its own LEO satellite constellation and will also partner with leading global satellite operators. The announcement is significant as Jio is already India's largest telecom operator and one of the world's largest mobile service providers by subscriber base.

“Jio connected India on the ground. Now, we must connect India from the skies. There are still remotest villages, island communities, and border outposts where the Jio network cannot reach. For them, satellite connectivity will be the bridge to the rest of India,” said Akash ambani.

Jio is also setting up its own ground stations in India, which will act as links between satellites in space and users on the ground. These stations will support both satellite networks operated by Jio's global partners and any future satellites launched by Jio itself.

LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellites operate much closer to the Earth, usually between 160 km and 2,000 km above the surface. Because they are closer, they can provide faster internet speeds and lower delays than traditional communication satellites, making them ideal for broadband services.

Starlink currently leads the global satellite broadband market as Industry reports suggest the company has around 10,634 active satellites in orbit and serves nearly 12 million customers worldwide. Amazon's satellite broadband project, Project Kuiper, has around 367 satellites in orbit, while Bharti Enterprises-backed Eutelsat OneWeb operates about 654 satellites.

Jio Platforms has already partnered with Luxembourg-based SES to offer satellite broadband services in India. However, SES mainly operates geostationary and medium Earth orbit satellites and does not currently have a LEO satellite network.