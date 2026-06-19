Jio files DRHP to launch India’s biggest IPO at USD 4 billion

Jio Platforms, the digital service arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), is all set to launch India’s largest initial public offering (IPO) as the company filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator SEBI on Friday.

Industry sources estimate the IPO at $4 billion or Rs 37,700 crore, well over the widely speculated Rs 30,000 crore IPO of the National Stock Exchange and Hyundai Motor India’s Rs 27,870 crore IPO in October 2024.

According to the filed DRHP, Jio’s IPO is structured as a primary issuance of 270 million (27 crore) equity shares, representing approximately 2.9% of post-issue share capital.

As per market analysts, Jio’s post-issue valuation could range between Rs 12.5 and 13 lakh crore, making it one of the most valuable companies on the bourses by market capitalisation.

The company aims to use the proceeds for repayment/prepayment of outstanding borrowings of Rs 27,500 crore and general corporate purposes.

“The capital raise positions Jio Platforms for its next phase of growth, while further strengthening its balance sheet. Net proceeds from the issue are proposed to be used primarily for repayment/prepayment of outstanding borrowings and general corporate purposes,” the draft paper stated.