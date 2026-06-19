RBI MPC minutes: Status quo on policy rates, cites inflation risks, global uncertainty

Fears of inflation going out of control due to the West Asia conflict (which officially ended on Friday) and the impact on food prices because of the forecast of deficit monsoons have kept RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) members on a “wait and watch mode” at the June meeting.

The six-member panel unanimously voted to keep the policy rates unchanged even as they maintained the neutral policy stance. The members also do not see the commodity prices, especially the crude prices falling back to the pre-war levels anytime soon.

Driven by these fears, the panel at its 61st meeting held during June 3-5, revised upwards inflation outlook to 5.1% for the current fiscal, with Q3 printing in at a high 5.9%. On the one hand, inflation is inching up to 4.7% for FY27, on the other, they scaled down growth forecast to 6.6%, hinting that the Iran war impact will continue to linger on for many quarters more.

Voting in for maintaining the status quo on the policy rate at 5.25%, Governor Sanjay Malhotra, said, “I would prefer to adopt a ‘wait and watch’ approach and we should remain watchful and wary about the generalisation of inflation in the coming months.”

However, he said, “Our economic situation is quite strong and healthy vis-à-vis many of our peers as we are in a much better position today not only in terms of the current shock but also with respect to all earlier shocks.”

Furthering his call for caution, the governor said, “Though headline inflation continues to remain within the target, CPI is now projected to be above target at 5.1%. The increasing inflation trajectory for FY27 with its peak of 5.9% in Q3, which is close to the upper tolerance level of 6%, may suggest the need for monetary policy action. However, I’d prefer to wait and watch for the following reasons,” even though the current inflation merits attention as its outlook is clouded.