Reliance building manufacturing and export platform: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is building an advanced manufacturing platform and an export platform to strengthen its consumer products ecosystem and expand its global footprint, Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani said on Friday.
“Reliance Retail is now poised for another great leap forward. Between Reliance Retail and Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), we will add two powerful growth-boosting platforms - an Advanced Manufacturing Platform and an Exports platform,” he said at the 49th AGM of Reliance Industries.
Ambani said that they are building a manufacturing platform extending from beverages and daily essentials to one of the most unorganised categories – fresh fruits and vegetables. He added that they are also building a future-ready garment manufacturing ecosystem, which will deliver better-quality garments to customers at the most competitive cost.
“We have created supplier partnerships in 21 pan-India clusters, where these garments will be manufactured. We will also do the same for aﬀordable electronics – from smart eyewear to televisions, smartphones, and connected wearables – with a continued focus on superior customer service,” he said.
Ambani stated that the exports platform is a logical extension of the manufacturing platform in Retail.
“The rapid growth in our consumer brands business in India has given us the confidence to build a strong and scalable global FMCG business. Our export journey reflects the growing strength of our brands, our competitive product portfolio and our ability to serve diverse consumer needs across global markets,” added Ambani.
In FY26, the value of sales and services of Reliance Retail was Rs 3,71,085 crore, up 12.1% year-on-year. Reliance Retail, which was started 20 years ago with its first store in Hyderabad, now operates over 20,000 stores.
In FY26, RCPL achieved gross revenue of Rs 22,000 crore, growing 2x year-on-year. Ambani informed that Campa achieved Rs 4,700+ crore ($496 million) in gross sales in FY26.
“Having challenged decades-long market leadership, it is now India's fourth-largest carbonated soft-drinks brand, with a double-digit market share in key markets,” he said.
He added that RCPL's near-term ambition is to reach Rs 1 lakh crore ($10.5 billion) in revenue by FY30 and its long-term ambition is to become one of India's largest FMCG companies.