Reliance increased LPG supply four-fold during Hormuz disruption, Says Anant Ambani

Reliance Industries on Friday said it increased LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) supplies four-fold to help the country manage import disruptions caused by the conflict in West Asia. The conflict, which lasted for more than 100 days, disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route through which a significant portion of India's crude oil, LNG and LPG imports pass.

Speaking at the company's 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Executive Director Anant Ambani said Reliance was able to maintain near-full refinery operations during the disruption through diversified crude sourcing and flexible logistics.

“We increased LPG supply four-fold to help the nation tide over the import disruption. This is the structural advantage of building the world’s most integrated, most flexible, most resilient refining and chemicals complex,” said Anant Ambani.

He said the conflict affected refining margins as crude cargoes became more expensive and transportation costs increased. According to Ambani, physical crude barrels commanded a premium during the period, while freight rates and insurance costs also surged because of the geopolitical tensions.

He also highlighted the role of Reliance's domestic gas production in supporting India's energy needs during the crisis. The company's KG-D6 and coal-bed methane (CBM) fields together form one of India's most productive natural gas platforms.

“When the West Asian conflict disrupted LNG supplies, Reliance swiftly redirected its domestic gas to priority sectors such as city gas distribution, fertilisers, and power generation. When the nation needed it most, Reliance delivered,” said Anant Ambani.

Ambani said Reliance's KG basin fields continued to perform in line with expectations during FY26. Gas production stood at nearly 26 million metric standard cubic metres per day (MMSCMD), accounting for about 30 per cent of India's total natural gas production.

The company's oil production was around 18,000 barrels per day during the year.

He added that Reliance is executing a targeted well-intervention programme to sustain production levels through FY27 and beyond.

Reliance operates the Jamnagar refining complex in Gujarat, one of the world's largest refining and petrochemical hubs.

Reliance's Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) business reported revenue of Rs6.62 lakh crore and EBITDA of Rs60,546 crore in FY26, continuing to remain the company's largest earnings contributor.