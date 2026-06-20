Gold posts third straight weekly decline; Indian cities mirror global weakness

Gold entered the weekend on a cautious note, capping a week marked by persistent selling pressure and subdued investor sentiment. The precious metal recorded its third consecutive weekly decline as traders reassessed expectations for US interest rates, monitored developments in the Middle East, and responded to a stronger US dollar.
The dominant factor influencing gold this week was the US Federal Reserve's latest policy stance. While the Fed left interest rates unchanged, policymakers signalled that inflation risks remain and that borrowing costs may stay elevated for longer than markets had previously anticipated. Gold, which does not offer any interest income, tends to become less attractive when interest rates remain high because investors can earn better returns from interest-bearing assets such as bonds and deposits. As a result, expectations of prolonged higher rates triggered selling across bullion markets.
Closely linked to the Fed's position was the movement in the US dollar. The dollar strengthened during the week as investors sought safety in the world's reserve currency and adjusted their expectations for future rate cuts. A stronger dollar generally makes gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies, reducing international demand and putting downward pressure on prices. The appreciation of the greenback therefore amplified the bearish impact of the Fed's messaging.
Another key factor was the easing of geopolitical concerns that had previously supported gold prices. For much of the year, tensions in various parts of the world had encouraged investors to move money into safe-haven assets. However, reports suggesting a reduction in immediate geopolitical risks, particularly in parts of the Middle East, weakened the urgency for such defensive positioning. As fears moderated, some investors shifted capital away from gold and back into riskier assets such as equities.
Profit-booking also emerged as an important theme. Gold had rallied strongly over the past several months and had repeatedly touched record highs earlier this year. Following such a sharp rise, many traders chose to lock in gains, especially after the metal failed to sustain momentum above key resistance levels. The resulting wave of profit-taking accelerated the correction already underway.
Physical demand provided only limited support. In major consuming markets such as India, lower prices attracted some buying interest from jewellers and retail consumers. However, demand remained restrained because many buyers expected prices to fall further or become more stable before making significant purchases. This wait-and-watch approach prevented physical buying from offsetting the weakness in investment demand.
India price trend
The yellow metal prices across major Indian cities remained under pressure on Saturday, mirroring the weakness in global bullion markets. Retail prices of 24-carat gold hovered around ₹1.45 lakh-₹1.46 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold traded near ₹1.33 lakh-₹1.34 lakh per 10 grams in most metropolitan centres. Chennai continued to quote slightly higher prices than cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, reflecting local demand and market dynamics.
Despite the recent correction, physical demand remained subdued, with many jewellery buyers and retail investors preferring to stay on the sidelines in anticipation of further price moderation. As a result, gold ended the week lower across most Indian cities, although prices appeared to be stabilising ahead of the weekend, suggesting that the pace of the decline may be slowing.
Market dynamics
Market participants also kept a close eye on crude oil prices during the week. Energy markets influence inflation expectations, which in turn affect gold. While oil prices remained volatile, they did not rise sharply enough to trigger fresh inflation fears or provide a meaningful boost to bullion. Consequently, gold failed to derive significant support from the commodity complex.
By the close of trading on Friday, gold had settled into a range-bound pattern after earlier declines. This stabilization suggests that while bearish forces remain dominant, aggressive selling has begun to ease. Traders appear reluctant to take large positions ahead of fresh economic data and further clarity on the US interest-rate outlook.
Looking at the week's overall trend, gold can be characterised as having moved from cautious weakness to tentative consolidation. The market spent most of the week reacting negatively to the combination of a stronger dollar, higher-for-longer interest-rate expectations and reduced safe-haven demand. However, the pace of decline slowed toward the end of the week as bargain hunters emerged and prices approached technical support zones.
For the weekend, the outlook remains neutral to mildly bearish. Since international bullion markets are closed, investors will focus on developments that could influence trading when markets reopen. Particular attention will be on any changes in Federal Reserve expectations, movements in the dollar index, geopolitical developments and commodity-price trends.
Heading into next week, gold's direction will largely depend on whether the dollar continues to strengthen and whether investors remain convinced that US interest rates will stay elevated. If the dollar eases or geopolitical tensions resurface, gold could recover some of its recent losses. Conversely, another round of strong US economic data could reinforce expectations of higher rates and extend the correction.