India’s data centre pipeline estimated at 8.33 GW

CHENNAI: India’s data centre build-up capacity is expected to reach 8.33 GW, according to a Knight Frank India report.

It said that 0.32 GW of data centre capacity is under construction, 2.92 MW is at the committed stage, and 5.41 MW is at the early-stage, as the total pipeline remains at 8.33 GW in the country.

Driven by accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, cloud computing growth, digital transformation initiatives and data localisation requirements, the country is rapidly emerging as one of the world’s most attractive destinations for hyperscale digital infrastructure investments.

The scale of the pipeline reflects growing confidence among hyperscalers, cloud providers, AI infrastructure operators and institutional investors, who continue to expand their presence in India to cater to rapidly rising digital demand.

Viral Desai, International Partner, Senior Executive Director- Occupier Strategy & Solutions, Industrial & Logistics, Capital Markets & Retail, Knight Frank India, said, “India’s data centre growth story is increasingly becoming a tale of regional specialisation.

“While Mumbai continues to anchor hyperscale deployments owing to its connectivity advantages, Hyderabad is emerging as a preferred AI infrastructure destination, and Chennai is strengthening its role as a strategic gateway for international data traffic from the east. At the same time, Vizag has rapidly emerged as one of India’s most active greenfield data centre markets, attracting gigawatt-scale development proposals backed by government support, availability of sizeable land parcels and planned subsea cable connectivity.”