Japan PM Sanae Takaichi to visit Assam with business leaders for key India summit

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will visit India in early July, accompanied by 50 business leaders. Suzuki Motor President Toshihiro Suzuki will be among the executives traveling with her.

During the visit, Takaichi will attend the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Assam. The two sides are also expected to explore opportunities for industrial collaboration.

"India will host this year’s annual Indo-Japanese summit with a notable departure from tradition. Rather than meeting in New Delhi or Mumbai, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will travel to Assam early next month, accompanied by leaders of dozens of Japanese firms. The choice of the northeastern Indian state underscores both Tokyo’s interest in Assam’s largely untapped economic potential and Modi’s ambition to turn the state into an industrial and logistics gateway to Southeast Asia," wrote Dr. Brahma Chellaney in a post on X, citing a Nikkei report.

According to the Nihon Keizai Shimbun (Nikkei) on Tuesday, the Japan-India Association, which promotes expanded exchange between Japan and India, will hold a meeting in Tokyo on the same day, with major corporate executives including Suzuki President Toshihiro Suzuki attending, Seoul Economic Daily reported.

The meeting was arranged to coincide with former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's inauguration as chairman of the Japan-India Association. The association's director-general, Akitaka Saiki, served as vice minister for foreign affairs during Kishida's tenure as foreign minister.

During his time in office in 2023, Kishida announced a plan to give concrete shape to the "Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)" initiative. One of its core projects is the construction of an industrial corridor connecting the Bay of Bengal and northeastern India, the report further said.